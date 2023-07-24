Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s PM Meloni seeks broad cooperation to curb flows of migrants to Europe with aid to Africa
- At a summit of Mediterranean leaders in Rome on Sunday, Giorgia Meloni laid the foundations for a fund to finance investment projects and support border controls
- During her 2022 election campaign, Meloni vowed to ‘stop the disembarkation’ of migrants in Italy
