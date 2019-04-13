Channels

5G technology promises wireless communications delivered 100 times faster than current standards.
United States & Canada

US to announce large-scale 5G development plans as race with China heats up

  • Washington to auction largest ever radio spectrum to support 5G telecommunications
  • Federal Communications Commission will devote US$20.4 billion to improve broadband internet in rural America
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 12:45am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:53am, 13 Apr, 2019

5G technology promises wireless communications delivered 100 times faster than current standards. Photo: AP
People attend the 2019 Hanover Fair in Germany on April 1.
Big Tech

US focus on blocking China’s 5G technology misses bigger manufacturing risk

  • Venture capitalist Sean O’Sullivan says divided technology landscape would hand China an advantage
  • Competing US and Chinese technologies will force third countries to choose between systems
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 10:05am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:10pm, 12 Apr, 2019

People attend the 2019 Hanover Fair in Germany on April 1. Photo: Xinhua
