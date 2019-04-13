5G technology promises wireless communications delivered 100 times faster than current standards. Photo: AP
US to announce large-scale 5G development plans as race with China heats up
- Washington to auction largest ever radio spectrum to support 5G telecommunications
- Federal Communications Commission will devote US$20.4 billion to improve broadband internet in rural America
Topic | 5G
People attend the 2019 Hanover Fair in Germany on April 1. Photo: Xinhua
US focus on blocking China’s 5G technology misses bigger manufacturing risk
- Venture capitalist Sean O’Sullivan says divided technology landscape would hand China an advantage
- Competing US and Chinese technologies will force third countries to choose between systems
