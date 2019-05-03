Stanford University, in Palo Alto, California, is one of the institutions where, according to federal prosecutors, cheating and payoffs helped students gain admission. Photo: AP
Fired Morgan Stanley financial adviser seeks to clear his name in US college admissions scandal
- Michael Wu introduced Chinese family to ‘fixer’ Rick Singer, who was paid US$6.5 million to help a student win acceptance to Stanford
- Wu’s lawyer says his client was misled by Singer, whom he met through a Morgan Stanley list of service providers
Topic | Education
Stanford University, in Palo Alto, California, is one of the institutions where, according to federal prosecutors, cheating and payoffs helped students gain admission. Photo: AP
Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post
Chinese teenager Sherry Guo’s parents paid US$1.2 million to get her into Yale. So why haven’t they been charged in US college admissions scandal?
- Admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer wrote fake application describing Guo as a top-notch soccer player and bribed US coach to submit it
- Family’s lawyer James Spertus says they were duped by ‘bad actor’ exploiting language barriers and their unfamiliarity with US higher education system
Topic | Chinese overseas
Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post