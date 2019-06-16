Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from an online video of the encounter recorded by a bystander. Photo: Meg O’Connor via Twitter
United States & Canada

Police pointed guns at pregnant US woman Iesha Harper after 4-year-old son took doll from store, video shows

  • She and fiancé, Dravon Ames, say officers threatened to shoot them in front of their children
  • Couple are suing city of Phoenix and police department for US$10 million
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 8:10am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:10am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from an online video of the encounter recorded by a bystander. Photo: Meg O’Connor via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
A video camera in the second-floor window of suspected gunman DeWayne Craddock's flat. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Virginia Beach mass shooting: did DeWayne Craddock’s use of gun ‘silencer’ make difference in carnage that killed 12 people?

  • DeWayne Craddock opened fire at his place of work on Friday, firing indiscriminately at his colleagues
  • His .45-calibre semi-automatic handgun was outfitted with a sound suppressor
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:08am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A video camera in the second-floor window of suspected gunman DeWayne Craddock's flat. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.