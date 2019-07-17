Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei continues to concern US senators, who introduced legislation on Tuesday to permanently restrict the telecommunications company from doing business with US firms. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US senators seek to lock in limits on Huawei and keep it out of trade talks

  • Bipartisan group of six are concerned that US President Donald Trump might swap the ban in negotiations with China
  • ‘We take this threat seriously and President Trump shouldn’t be able to trade away those legitimate security concerns,’ one senator says
Topic |   Huawei
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 12:58am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:57am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei continues to concern US senators, who introduced legislation on Tuesday to permanently restrict the telecommunications company from doing business with US firms. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump has said he considered Huawei to be “part of the general talks” with China “regarding trade”. Photo: Reuters
Society

US ‘will let firms sell to Huawei if no national security risk’, as trade talks resume by phone

  • Stipulation helps ensure ‘we don’t just transfer revenue from US to foreign firms’, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says – but Chinese company would stay on Entity List
  • White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Beijing is expected to act promptly on agreed agriculture purchases
Topic |   Huawei
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 12:39am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has said he considered Huawei to be “part of the general talks” with China “regarding trade”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.