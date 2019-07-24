Channels

Neil Armstrong in 2007. He died in 2012. File photo: AP
United States & Canada

Neil Armstrong’s family paid US$6 million in secret wrongful death settlement

  • The New York Times said Armstrong’s sons contended that care provided by hospital cost their father his life
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:51pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 24 Jul, 2019

In this July 20, 1969 image made from television, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong steps onto the surface of the moon. File photo: Nasa
United States & Canada

Apollo 11: what Neil Armstrong really said on the moon 50 years ago

  • Neil Armstrong came up with the famous statement himself
Topic |   Space
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:42pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:42pm, 15 Jul, 2019

