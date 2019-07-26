The tech race between the US and China begins with competing 5G telecommunications networks. Photo: dpa
Top Trump adviser says the US leads the 5G race, but others think that’s a bad call
- Economist Larry Kudlow insists the United States is ‘ahead of the rest of the world’
- Many tech analysts reject the contention, noting that, among other things, the US lacks a telecoms giant like Huawei to equip a network end to end
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump
- US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
- American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
