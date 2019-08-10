Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters before departing Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump says US ‘not ready’ to make a deal with China on trade, raising doubt about September talks

  • In wide-ranging remarks, US president contends China has manipulated its currency
  • Trump also reiterates that the US is ‘not going to do business with Huawei’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 1:49am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters before departing Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks

  • Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
  • China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
Topic |   Currency war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:51pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.