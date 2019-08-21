A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by US. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas. File photo; Reuters
US to allow indefinite detention of migrant children under new Trump administration rule
- The new rule would eliminate a 20-day cap for detaining migrant children
- US President Donald Trump has made a crackdown on immigration, legal and illegal, central to his presidency
Topic | US immigration
