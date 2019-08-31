Channels

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya in Mediterranean

  • The US Department of Treasury on Friday said that the vessel is ‘blocked property’ under an anti-terrorist order
  • The ship has been bouncing around the Mediterranean after being held for six weeks by Gibraltar on suspicion its cargo was bound for Syria
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:13am, 31 Aug, 2019

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran warns US against seizing its supertanker as it heads for Greece

  • US wants to detain the tanker on the grounds that it had links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
  • Tehran says any seizure attempt would have heavy consequences
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:11pm, 19 Aug, 2019

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
