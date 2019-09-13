(L-R) Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis. Photo: NBC
New ‘Saturday Night Live’ hire Shane Gillis uses anti-Chinese slur in resurfaced video
- In the YouTube clip, Gillis used a derogatory word for Chinese people when he marvelled that a city allowed the building of predominantly Chinese architecture
- The show has taken heat over the years for lack of ethnic diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members
Donald Trump pictured with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) in 2017. Photo: AP
Donald Trump fakes accent to mock leaders of South Korea and Japan, angering Asian-American voters
- The US president imitated Moon Jae-in and Shinzo Abe while cracking jokes at a fundraiser in The Hamptons – a wealthy, mostly white New York suburb
- It is the latest instalment in a long line of racist rhetoric and racially offensive remarks used by Trump to fire up his right-wing base
