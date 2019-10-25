A demonstrator wears an effigy in the likeness of Donald Trump during a protest outside the White House in May 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
US Justice Department opens criminal inquiry into its own Russia probe
- DOJ officials have switched an administrative review of the investigation, overseen by Attorney General Barr, to a criminal inquiry
- Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation since it began in 2016, denying allegations of collusion
Topic | United States
A demonstrator wears an effigy in the likeness of Donald Trump during a protest outside the White House in May 2017. Photo: Bloomberg