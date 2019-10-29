Channels

A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area, California. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Get out’: Los Angeles fire forces Arnold Schwarzenegger and other A-listers to flee their multimillion dollar homes

  • Wind-whipped flames chase thousands of residents from wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhoods
  • In a tweet, actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he evacuated his home at 3:30am
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:30am, 29 Oct, 2019

A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area, California. Photo: AFP
The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee

  • An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
  • In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:38pm, 28 Oct, 2019

The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
