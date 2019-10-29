A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area, California. Photo: AFP
‘Get out’: Los Angeles fire forces Arnold Schwarzenegger and other A-listers to flee their multimillion dollar homes
- Wind-whipped flames chase thousands of residents from wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhoods
- In a tweet, actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he evacuated his home at 3:30am
The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee
- An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
- In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
