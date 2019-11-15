Channels

University of Washington School of Medicine researcher Daniel Promislow, the principal investigator of the Dog ageing Project grant, rubs the head of his elderly dog Frisbee at their home in Seattle on Monday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Scientists to test anti-ageing pill on dogs in largest-ever study of canine longevity

  • Project seeks to collect data on DNA, gut microbes, food and walks from 10,000 pets, while pill will be tested on 500 of them
  • Drug has extended lifespan in mice, and safety study found no dangerous side effects for dogs
Topic |   Pets
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:05am, 15 Nov, 2019

Cancer is Hong Kong’s No 1 killer, accounting for more than 30 per cent of all deaths.
Health & Environment

Ageing Hong Kong’s grim cancer numbers will rise, but there’s a silver lining: survival rates are improving, early detection helps

  • Colorectal cancer is now No 1 in Hong Kong, but lung cancer still claims more lives
  • Stop smoking now? Lifestyle changes make a difference as many cancers can be avoided
Topic |   City Weekend
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 12:45pm, 9 Nov, 2019

