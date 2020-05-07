A researcher works on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus at Pfizer’s laboratory in Pearl River, New York. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Infecting volunteers with Covid-19 may speed up coronavirus vaccine studies, WHO says

  • A challenge study, where treatments are tested directly against the infection in informed volunteers, might speed the path of vaccines to the public
  • But officials at Moderna, where the lead vaccine for Covid-19 is in development, aren’t enthusiastic about the idea
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:02am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A researcher works on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus at Pfizer’s laboratory in Pearl River, New York. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE