The CDC said alcohol-based hand sanitiser products should never be ingested. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: four dead, three blind after ingesting hand sanitiser in US
- According to a new CDC report, 15 people were hospitalised for methanol poisoning from May 1 to June 30 in Arizona and New Mexico
- Four patients died and six developed seizures during their time in hospital
