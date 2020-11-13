Election officials say US President Donald Trump’s claims about voter fraud are unfounded, and reassured Americans about the integrity of US elections. Photo: AP Election officials say US President Donald Trump’s claims about voter fraud are unfounded, and reassured Americans about the integrity of US elections. Photo: AP
Top US election officials reject Trump claims of fraud, say no evidence of changed votes

  • ‘The November 3 election was the most secure in American history,’ said a statement signed by state election directors and secretaries of state
  • US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed voter fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Democrat Joe Biden

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:48am, 13 Nov, 2020

