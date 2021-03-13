National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the US Capitol on March 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the US Capitol on March 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Should US Capitol fence stay or go? Lawmakers and security forces at odds

  • Lawmakers call the razor-topped fencing ‘ghastly’, too militarised and not representative of the world’s leading icon of democracy
  • Police are figuring out how to protect lawmakers while keeping the Capitol grounds open to visitors after the January 6 insurrection

Associated Press
Updated: 11:15pm, 13 Mar, 2021

