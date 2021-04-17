A row of teeth are seen on the lower jaw of a 300-million-year-old shark fossil, nicknamed the “Godzilla shark”. Photo: John-Paul Hodnett via AP
300-million-year-old ‘Godzilla shark’ gets formal name
- First discovered in New Mexico, Dracopristis hoffmanorum, or Hoffman’s Dragon Shark, has now been identified as a distinct species
- The ancient marine creature got its nickname for its long fin spines
