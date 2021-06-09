The Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris is waiting for its move to the United States. Photo: AP The Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris is waiting for its move to the United States. Photo: AP
Mini-Lady Liberty statue heads to United States from France for Independence Day

  • The mini-Lady Liberty is set to go on display in the gardens of the French embassy in Washington, DC in time for July 4 celebrations
  • The statue will arrive in the US in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration on July 14 and stay on display for the next decade

Associated Press
Updated: 5:34am, 9 Jun, 2021

The Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris is waiting for its move to the United States. Photo: AP
