The Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris is waiting for its move to the United States. Photo: AP
Mini-Lady Liberty statue heads to United States from France for Independence Day
- The mini-Lady Liberty is set to go on display in the gardens of the French embassy in Washington, DC in time for July 4 celebrations
- The statue will arrive in the US in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration on July 14 and stay on display for the next decade
Topic | United States
The Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris is waiting for its move to the United States. Photo: AP