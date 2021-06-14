Ned Beatty at New York’s Music Box Theatre in 2003. The Deliverance actor died on Sunday at the age of 83. Photo: AP
Ned Beatty, character actor and star of 1972 film Deliverance, dies at 83
- Beatty’s role in Deliverance established him as an actor whose name film fans may not have known, but whose face was often recognised
- Beatty was also known for his role as Otis, the idiot henchman of villainous Lex Luther in the first two Christopher Reeve Superman films
