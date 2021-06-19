Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout
Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Man who stabbed 94-year-old Asian-American woman charged with attempted murder

  • Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of attacking Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor while she was on her daily walk near her San Francisco home
  • He hit her over the head and stabbed her in the forearm, hip and torso – then continued walking, a district attorney said

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press in San Francisco

Updated: 8:46am, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout
Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE