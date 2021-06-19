Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout
Man who stabbed 94-year-old Asian-American woman charged with attempted murder
- Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of attacking Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor while she was on her daily walk near her San Francisco home
- He hit her over the head and stabbed her in the forearm, hip and torso – then continued walking, a district attorney said
Topic | United States
Convicted felon Daniel Cauich, 35, is accused of hitting Ahn ‘Peng’ Taylor over the head near her San Francisco home before repeatedly stabbing her. Photo: San Francisco Police Department Handout