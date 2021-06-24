An escaped cow is caught by local wranglers in Pico Rivera, California on Tuesday. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Forty cows escape Los Angeles slaughterhouse, injuring four members of a family
- The cows ran loose on the streets after a gate at a meatpacking facility was left open, police said
- A policeman shot and killed the cow that charged the family, who were taken to hospital for treatment
Topic | United States
An escaped cow is caught by local wranglers in Pico Rivera, California on Tuesday. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS