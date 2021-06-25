US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday at Capitol Hill, Washington. Photo: Zuma Wire / DPA
Nancy Pelosi is creating a panel to ‘seek the truth’ on US Capitol attack
- ‘January 6 was a day of darkness for our country,’ Pelosi said, and the ‘terror and trauma’ to staff who were there is something she cannot forgive
- Pelosi’s official announcement means Democrats will lead what probably will be the most comprehensive look at the siege
