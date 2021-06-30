Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
politico | Donald Trump will not be charged over ‘hush money’ crimes, says former US president’s lawyer
- Manhattan’s district attorney Cy Vance is considering bringing charges against the Trump Organisation related to tax fraud, said Trump’s lawyer Ronald Fischetti
- Fischetti also said Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down
Topic | United States
