Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump will not be charged over ‘hush money’ crimes, says former US president’s lawyer

  • Manhattan’s district attorney Cy Vance is considering bringing charges against the Trump Organisation related to tax fraud, said Trump’s lawyer Ronald Fischetti
  • Fischetti also said Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down

Topic |   United States
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 3:29am, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Former US President Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE