Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a Covid-19 update on August 2, 2021. Photo: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/TNS
politico | New York governor Andrew Cuomo ‘sexually harassed multiple women’, says attorney general
- Cuomo committed several acts of sexual harassment that violated federal and state law according to a report by state Attorney General Letitia James
- The report’s conclusions are certain to revive calls for the governor’s immediate resignation or, if he refuses to step down, his impeachment
Topic | United States
