A proposed design for the Mars Dune Alpha habitat. Photo: Icon / Nasa via AP
Nasa is looking for four people to ‘live on Mars’ for a year – and applications are open now
- Nasa is taking applications to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha, a Martian habitat created by a 3D-printer at Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas
- The paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian exploration mission complete with spacewalks, limited communications and restricted food
