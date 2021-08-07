A proposed design for the Mars Dune Alpha habitat. Photo: Icon / Nasa via AP A proposed design for the Mars Dune Alpha habitat. Photo: Icon / Nasa via AP
Nasa is looking for four people to ‘live on Mars’ for a year – and applications are open now

  • Nasa is taking applications to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha, a Martian habitat created by a 3D-printer at Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas
  • The paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian exploration mission complete with spacewalks, limited communications and restricted food

Updated: 5:40am, 7 Aug, 2021

