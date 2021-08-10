Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP
Jeffrey Epstein victims’ fund awards US$125 million to 150 claimants as claims process ends
- Financier Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan prison on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s long-time associate, has pleaded not guilty to charges she groomed and trafficked underage girls for Epstein
Topic | United States
