A resident of Westerly, Rhode Island takes photos of the waves as Tropical Storm Henri approaches on Sunday. Photo: AP
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as high winds knock out power
- The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but still packed wind gusts of up to 70mph
- US President Joe Biden declared disasters in much of the eastern US region, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid
