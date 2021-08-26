R&B singer R. Kelly has denied accusations that he preyed on and abused several women. Photo: AFP
R. Kelly forced victims to write fake blackmail letters he could use in his defence, court hears
- The witness read parts of a letter in which she told Kelly that if he tried to break up with her ‘I’m going to tell everyone you raped me’
- Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he trafficked women and girls for illegal sexual activity
