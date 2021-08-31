Floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, US, on Monday Photo: Bloomberg Floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, US, on Monday Photo: Bloomberg
Hurricane Ida kills two while flooding traps residents in state of Louisiana

  • A motorist drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree was killed outside Baton Rouge as Ida continued to make its way inland
  • The governor’s office said damage to the power grid appeared ‘catastrophic’ and local officials warned it could be weeks before power is fully restored

Associated Press
Updated: 4:27am, 31 Aug, 2021

