A US flag posted in the rubble of the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden to visit all three sites of September 11 hijacking attacks to mark 20th anniversary
- On Saturday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit New York City, where two airliners destroyed the World Trade Centre and killed 2,753 people in 2001
- Biden on Friday ordered the Department of Justice to review documents from the FBI’s investigation into the attacks for declassification and release
Topic | United States
