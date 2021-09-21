US Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: AFP US Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
White House condemns ‘whipping’ of Haiti migrants by border guard on horseback

  • Mounted officers wearing cowboy hats have been trying to block migrants from crossing back and forth between Mexico and a sprawling camp in Texas
  • US authorities have moved to deport migrants back to Haiti on repatriation flights

Updated: 8:44am, 21 Sep, 2021

