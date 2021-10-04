Nick Clegg, head of policy at Facebook. Photo: DPA
Facebook brands suggestions it fuelled US Capitol riot as ‘ludicrous’
- It is alleged that Facebook relaxed its security safeguards after the 2020 election in a move that led it to be used by Trump supporters storming the Capitol
- Facebook’s vice-president of policy and global affairs Nick Clegg also vehemently pushed back at the assertion its platforms are ‘toxic’ for teens
Topic | United States
