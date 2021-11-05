An artist’s illustration shows the Dart spacecraft from behind as it approaches the Didymos binary system. Image: Nasa/Johns Hopkins APL via AFP
Nasa to deflect asteroid in test of ‘planetary defence’
- The mission involves crashing a spacecraft travelling at 24,000km/h into an asteroid to see if this is an effective way to change its course
- Though there is currently no known asteroid on a collision course with Earth, the US$330 million test hopes to address future threats
