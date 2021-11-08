A demonstrator holds signs opposing mandates for the coronavirus vaccine in Boston, Massachusetts, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates face first test with government workers
- About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by November 22 under the president’s executive order
- Some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House
Topic | United States
