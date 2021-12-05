Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, has been charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting. Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters
US parents of teen shooter who attacked Michigan school given US$1 million bond
- James and Jennifer Crumbley, who pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter, face 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges
- A prosecutor said the couple bought the gun used in the mass shooting for their son and could have prevented the tragedy, in which four students died
