Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, has been charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting. Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters
US parents of teen shooter who attacked Michigan school given US$1 million bond

  • James and Jennifer Crumbley, who pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter, face 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges
  • A prosecutor said the couple bought the gun used in the mass shooting for their son and could have prevented the tragedy, in which four students died

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:04am, 5 Dec, 2021

