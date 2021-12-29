US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA
US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA
World /  United States & Canada

White House and January 6 committee agree to shield some documents

  • The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has agreed to defer its request for hundreds of pages of records from the Donald Trump administration
  • The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents could compromise national security

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:08am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA
US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE