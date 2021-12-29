US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA
White House and January 6 committee agree to shield some documents
- The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has agreed to defer its request for hundreds of pages of records from the Donald Trump administration
- The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents could compromise national security
US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 28. Photo: Zuma Press / DPA