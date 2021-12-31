Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development in Superior, Colorado. Photo: AP Photo
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development in Superior, Colorado. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

US firefighters ‘overrun’ as wind-fuelled Colorado wildfires raze hundreds of homes

  • At least one emergency worker and six others were injured, with authorities saying deaths and more injuries and deaths could be expected
  • The activity of the fires, which are burning unusually late into the winter season, will depend on how the winds behave overnight

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:55pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development in Superior, Colorado. Photo: AP Photo
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development in Superior, Colorado. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE