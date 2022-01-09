Dominick Black during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 2, 2021.Photo: The Kenosha News via AP
Man charged with buying gun for Kyle Rittenhouse agrees to take plea deal
- Dominick Black, 20, was charged in November 2020 with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death
- In August 2020 Rittenhouse, 17, used the rifle to kill two people and injure a third. In November, a jury found him not guilty, based on his claim of self-defence
