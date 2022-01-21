Meat Loaf, the singer famous for his ‘Bat Out of Hell’ album, has died aged 74. Photo: AFP
‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar Meat Loaf dies aged 74
- The American singer and actor, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide
- His hits included Bat Out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light and I’d Anything for You (But I Won’t do That), which earned him a Grammy award
