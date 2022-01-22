Delta Airlines crew members clean an aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. File photo: Reuters
Anti-masker Irishman faces 20 years jail after taking pants off on Delta Airlines flight
- Shane McInerney created ruckus on a flight from Dublin to New York after he refused to wear a mask and mooned a flight attendant and passengers
- Court documents claim, the 29-year-old, who was released on bail, also put his cap on the pilot’s head
