Joe Exotic pictured in on August 2013 at the zoo he used to run in Oklahoma. File photo: AP
Tiger King’s Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
- Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in a case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin
- His sentence was reduced by a year despite pleas for leniency as he begins treatment for early-stage cancer
Topic | United States
Joe Exotic pictured in on August 2013 at the zoo he used to run in Oklahoma. File photo: AP