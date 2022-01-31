Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has died after apparently jumping from a building. Photo: AP
Former Miss USA dies at 30 after apparently jumping from building, tributes pour in
- The young woman, a former attorney, worked as an entertainment correspondent for the TV show Extra, after winning the beauty pageant
- ‘She deeply cared about people and everyone who worked with her was better for it,’ said her former law firm
