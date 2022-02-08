Eric Lander: ‘I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues’. File photo: AP
Eric Lander: ‘I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues’. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Top US government science adviser Eric Lander resigns after bullying outcry

  • Eric Lander accused of mistreating members of his staff and violating the White House’s safe workplace policies
  • Known for his work mapping the human genome, Lander was overseeing two of the US president’s signature programmes

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:19pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Lander: ‘I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues’. File photo: AP
Eric Lander: ‘I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues’. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE