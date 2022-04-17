Robert Keith Tincher III of Armuchee, Georgia, US is accused of killing his grandmother, 82, by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Photo: Floyd County, GA, Police via AP
US man charged with murder after grandmother’s body found stuffed in freezer

  • Police said they believe Doris Cumming was injured in a fall and that instead of getting her medical attention, Keith Tincher wrapped her in plastic and placed her in a freezer
  • Tincher, of Armuchee, Georgia was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another

Associated Press
Updated: 1:30am, 17 Apr, 2022

