Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on April 16. Photo: AP
Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on April 16. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo in Washington

  • The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
  • Chinese ambassador to the US Qin Gang praised the bears as ‘a symbol of the friendship’ between the nations

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:58am, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on April 16. Photo: AP
Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on April 16. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE