Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on April 16. Photo: AP
Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo in Washington
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
- Chinese ambassador to the US Qin Gang praised the bears as ‘a symbol of the friendship’ between the nations
