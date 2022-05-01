A US teacher has been put on leave over allegations that he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on handcuffs during lessons on slavery. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US teacher under fire for using cotton and handcuffs during lesson on slavery
- The allegations came to light after an appalled parent posted on Facebook that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson
- The teacher has been put on leave while the school system investigates
