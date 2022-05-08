Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, US on May 6. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump rally draws supporters of expected ruling that will end right to abortion

  • A leaked Supreme Court draft indicated it plans to overturn the ruling. More than 20 conservative-leaning states have made moves towards outlawing the practice
  • If the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 ruling that established a federal right to abortion, each US state will be free to ban or allow abortion

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:15am, 8 May, 2022

