Members of Basque separatist group ETA in 2011. Photo: Reuters
US to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist; extremists that killed hundreds
- Although the groups are inactive, several once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East
- Decision comes at the same time as divisive but unrelated debate about whether Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard should or can be removed from the US list
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Members of Basque separatist group ETA in 2011. Photo: Reuters